Nafisa Ali Sodhi set to make comeback in films, confirms ‘cancer is in remission’

The 64-year-old veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, a cancer survivor, is all set to make her comeback in films. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with her fans. Nafisa Ali, who was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018, announced that she was prepping up for her new film and confirmed that her ‘cancer is in remission’. The actress is known for her impeccable performances in films including Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Guzaarish, Yamla Pagla Deewana and more.

The actress, who lives in Goa, shared a photo of herself holding a script of her new project, and stated that she was heading to Mumbai to shoot for the film. "Reading a film script after ages ...off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am so looking forward to a creative medium,” she wrote. Nafisa Ali last appeared in 2018 release Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Just after a few months passed since the movie’s release, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

Take a look:

The actress was active on social media all through her treatment and kept her fans and well wishers in the loop about all the surgeries that she underwent. The actress emerged victorious due to her optimism. A true fighter indeed.

After her battle with cancer in July 2019, Nafisa Ali shared a post on Instagram requesting for work in films. She wrote, “A part of her post, which trended big time on social media, read: "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So, looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to.”

