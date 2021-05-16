  1. Home
Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares a throwback video after fighting cancer surgery: Says 'The doctors gave me courage'

Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family, says Nafisa Ali Sodhi, as she shares a throwback video from the days of battling cancer.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 07:16 pm
Nafisa Ali speaks about her cancer battle Nafisa Ali speaks about her cancer battle
Veteran actress, Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared an old video of herself from the time when she underwent a surgery for her cancer in 2019. The actress was detected with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. In the video, the actress is seen being helped by hospital staff after undergoing a surgery. Supporting the post with a caption, she said, "This was me 2 years ago after my big Peritoneal cancer surgery. The Doctors, the medical team who cared for me and the hospital were amazing as they gave me courage. Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family. #cancer #remission.”

Her fans were encouraged by the Instagram video and flooded the post with comments calling her “inspiring” and “strong” with many wishing for her “good health”. After undergoing a surgery in February 2019, the actress was declared cancer free towards the end of year.  However, a year later, she was diagnosed with leukoderma. Nafisa, in an Instagram post had written, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it’s on my face too. Such is life ... you win some and loose some..."

The actress has been active on social media all through her treatment and has kept her fans and well wishers in the loop about all the surgeries that she underwent. The actress fought the big C and emerge victorious due to her attitude of being positive and never giving up in the tough times. A true fighter indeed.

Also Read| Nafisa Ali shares she is cancer free after long battle; takes to Instagram to seek for work like Neena Gupta

