Naga Sadhu who met Sushant Singh Rajput during Kedarnath shoot prays for his soul; PHOTO goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and fans have been seeking justice for him. Now, a photo of a Naga Sadhu who met up with Sushant during the Kedarnath shooting has surfaced on social media.

It has been over 4 months since the sudden and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to demand justice for him. Not just this, several family members of the late actor remember him and share old memories on social media. Amid this, a photo of Naga Sadhu, who met Sushant during the shoot of Kedarnath, is going viral on the internet. Sushant had worked on Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan. Currently, the CBI is probing his death case and fans have been demanding justice in his case probe.

Amid this, a photo of the Naga Sadhu praying for Sushant and his soul has surfaced on social media. Seeing the photo of the same Naga Sadhu who met the late actor during the film shoot, fans were left emotional. Many spoke about the impact the actor had on the people he met. The photo features Naga Sadhu praying for the actor with a photo that they clicked back in the day when he met Sushant during the shoot of his film in Kedarnath.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares old photos and memories of the late actor and urges fans to stay united in the fight for justice. Recently, a news channel report went viral that claimed that CBI apparently did not find any foul play in the late actor's case and that it may soon file a closure report in the same. However, following the rumours, CBI issued a statement and mentioned that the case probe of Sushant's death is currently going on and all such reports were false. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. Fans were left shocked after his sudden demise.

Take a look at the viral photo:

