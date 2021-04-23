Nagarjuna calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt 'intense actors' as he opens up on Bollywood return with Brahmastra

In a recent chat, Brahmastra star Nagarjuna Akkineni spoke about his comeback to the Hindi Film Industry after 17 years in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He shared how he felt when Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji approached him for the role.

It has been over 17 years since Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen in a Hindi film. His last on screen presence in Bollywood film was in LOC Kargil that came out back in 2003 and now, he is all set to return to the Hindi film screen with and starrer Brahmastra. Back in February, Nagarjuna wrapped up his portions of the film and shared photos with Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji from the sets. Now, in a recent chat, he opened up about signing a Bollywood project after 17 years.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Wild Dog star revealed that when and Ayan Mukerji approached him for a special role in Brahmastra, he felt 'happy' and was keen on doing what was on offer. He further revealed that his character in the film has more to do with Ranbir and Alia's characters of Shiva and Isha than with Amitabh Bachchan's character. Further, he praised Ranbir, Alia and Ayan in the chat and even shared that the director is like a 'little boy on set.' He further revealed that it was Ayan who told him that when he wrote the role, he could only think about casting him in it.

My main work was with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt), who're very intense actors. It was incredibly fantastic working with them Nagarjuna Akkineni

Talking about Brahmastra without giving any details of the plot, Nagarjuna said, "Even though Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) is in the film, my main work was with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt), who're very intense actors. It was incredibly fantastic working with them, especially Ayan, who's like a little boy on the set and very passionate about his craft." Further, when asked about seeing him in more Bollywood projects post Brahmastra, he added that if any role comes up that is nice and he fits the bill, he would not mind doing it. He said, "if something nice comes up and if I fit the bill, I’d love to do the Bollywood film. But at this point of time, I’m very comfortable with where I am."

Further, talking about his return to Bollywood, he shared that that people like him anywhere. Be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or Mumbai, his films are seen by fans and the producers make money. However, he added that he has never craved 'Bollywood's acceptance.' He even recalled his experience of working in Bollywood films and called it 'fantastic.' The Wild Dog star added, "I’ve done some good films with good directors, and have fantastic experience doing whatever Bollywood films I’ve have done since the beginning."

Meanwhile, when Nagarjuna's portions wrapped up, Alia also penned a lovely post for the South superstar and was all praise for him. The film's shoot currently has gone into limbo as the COVID 19 second wave has hit the nation. Even in the course of filming the remaining portions, Ranbir and Alia contracted COVID 19 and successfully recovered from it. Currently, they are on a holiday in the Maldives. Brahmastra also stars Big B, Dimple Kapadia and and is backed by Karan Johar.

