Nagarjuna on working in Brahmastra: Film reminded me of mythological shows such as Mahabharat, Ramayan

Recalling that he grew up watching ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’, Nagarjuna told PTI, “I had seen in Maharabharata where they had used these astras in the war and that interested me. I also read a lot of Chitra Katha comics when I was young.”

Popular South Indian actor, Nagarjuna Akkineni has made a mark not only in South Cinema but also in the Bollywood film industry, with the film Brahmastra in his collection. The actor, who made a comeback in the Hindi film industry after a gap of two decades, has not withered away from his sheer determination to entertain the public by showcasing his acting skills. In an exclusive chat with news agency Press Trust of India, he shared his experience of working on his newest film and how it reminded him of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Nagarjuna shared how Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji narrated the script to him and within moments, he got a positive reply from him.

“When he was telling me all these things, I was happy that somebody in India is making this. It took me back to all those memories. And it didn’t take long for me to say yes.”

Nagarjuna about his character in the film

Nagarjuna said to PTI that it turned out to be a unique experience as he had to keep his imagination open whenever his character exhibited his superpowers. “For a sequence, Ayan said there will be some kind of charge forming around me, the eyes will become blue. And as I am running, I need to build up my speed as there will be a bull rising from the ground behind me. He explained all of this,” he said.

Nagarjuna on actors getting to do different roles in different languages

On working in Brahmastra, he further told PTI, “A film like ‘Brahamastra’ is the right opportunity. The bridges have opened up and so everyone is going everywhere. And India has become one industry and that is how it should be because Indian people love films and cricket. I am so happy that this film helped the industry grow and actors are getting to do different roles in different languages.”

Nagarjuna on working with director SS Rajamouli in his next film

Nagarjuna also broke the silence on working with popular film director SS Rajamouli in his next film. Dismissing the rumours of him working with the legendary director anytime soon, he said to news agency PTI, “I keep asking and taunting Rajamouli about making a film with me and he would always laugh. When the time comes, it will happen. When Rajamouli writes, then he goes for his actors. But he has to figure out the script first.” Notably, Rajamouli has delivered some massive blockbusters at the box-office with films like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali, and RRR.

Notably, apart from Brahmastra, Nagarjuna has acted in Bollywood films like Shiva, Khuda Gawah, Criminal, and Zakhm.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9 starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan have also played a crucial role in the film. Till now, the film has minted over Rs 300 crores at a global level.

Also Read: Nagarjuna REVEALS why he watches Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal’s version of Bigg Boss; EXCLUSIVE