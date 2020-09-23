  1. Home
Nagma takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Asks 'Why hasn't NCB summoned her who has admitted to taking drugs?'

Actress and politician Nagma has recently shared a tweet in which she lashes out at NCB for maligning the image of top actresses. She also questions the agency's take on Kangana Ranaut.
204838 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 05:58 am
Nagma questions NCB's take on Kangana Ranaut Nagma takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Asks 'Why hasn't NCB summoned her who has admitted to taking drugs?'
NCB joined Sushant Singh Rajput’s probe after the possibility of a supposed drug angle that later turned out to be true. The agency has already arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. What’s more shocking is that the names of a few more Bollywood celebs have surfaced in the past few weeks. That is after the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty by NCB.

Not only that, but the agency has recovered a few more names after Jaya Saha’s interrogation. They will now summon Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh based on the same. In the midst of all this, actress and politician Nagma has taken an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut in her latest tweet. She asks the reason behind NCB not summoning Ranaut, who also admitted to taking drugs. She also lashed out at the agency for leaking the information of the top female actresses and trying to malign their image.

Check out her tweet below:

Nagma has now shared yet another tweet in which she takes a dig at NCB again and calls it selective. She further asks the reason behind the selective outrage when the actress (Kangana Ranaut), who is continuously tweeting against others, has admitted to consumed drugs herself. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the NCB is all set to conduct further raids as talent manager Jaya Saha has allegedly named a few more A-listers from Bollywood in connection with the drug angle.

Meanwhile, check out Nagma’s second tweet below:

Also Read: Team Kangana Ranaut reacts to Nagma Morarji's meme on calling her a 'hypocrite'

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 2 hours ago

By that logic Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt,Dia mirza and Farah Khan's( Suzanne sister)husband should be summoned first becoz of their own admission.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Good question. Nobody answers good questions in this country.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Another one crawls out of the woodwork.. Anything for limelight.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Even ranbir and Sanjay admitted drugs but you won't say their names because you're a bootlickers of these people! What about your terrorist connection, pictures are there , what do you do for a living tour career is a flop now? This too must be investigated afterall there's proof on the net.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She needs to shut up

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Thank you nagma.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Thank you Nagma Mam. Thank you so much. God bless you. But you know Mam she is BJP queenbee,bootlicker. So everything is fair for her.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

You are right Nagma

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Cocaine addict kangana

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Valid point.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Nagma, i agree kangana shud be summoned.. but dnt say others r innocent n r targeted bcoz they spoke against the gov.. if consuming Drugs is an offence .. then all shud be punished.. dont try to fool the public By playing political games.. upa is no saint

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I people are beleving that kangana was addicted to drugs than they also have to admit that she was forced into this as she have also told that Then no case at all

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I am not saying she herself told that

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Forced in to this? Are you saying Kangana was forced into taking drugs?

