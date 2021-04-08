Nagma tests positive for COVID 19 after 1st jab of vaccine: Take all necessary precautions even after vaccine

Nagma, who got her first dose of coronavirus, has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in home quarantine.

The COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise in the country and it is indeed an intense situation. Although the vaccine has been introduced in the country, many people have been contracting the deadly virus despite getting vaccinated. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been diagnosed with coronavirus. And now another celeb has joined the list. We are talking about Nagma who has been tested positive for COVID 19 and she has confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Nagma stated that she had taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccine a couple of days ago and despite the vaccination, she was tested positive for COVID 19 following which she has quarantined herself. The actress also urged the fans to take all the necessary precautions even after getting vaccinated and stay safe during the pandemic. She tweeted, “Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yesterday, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe !”

Take a look at Nagma’s tweet about testing COVID positive:

Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe ! — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) April 7, 2021

As soon as she shared the news, Soni Razdan sent recovery wishes to the actress and wrote, “Nagma please take care and take one more test. If you don’t have symptoms it could be a false positive. If you do have symptoms hope they’re mild.” Earlier, , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and several others were also tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID; Goes into home quarantine & urges all to stay safe

Share your comment ×