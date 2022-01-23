Nagraj Manjule calls filming Unpaused Naya Safar short depressing; Drops update on Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund

Nagraj Manjule hit it out of the park with his short film Vaikunth in Amazon Prime Video's new anthology Unpaused Naya Safar. As director and actor, Manjule in a recent chat with Hindustan Times called shooting for the short film depressing. In the short, Manjule plays the role of a cremation worker during the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Elaborating on his subject, the director said, "I want to tell the stories that others won't or can't tell. We have all heard of doctors, policemen, and others being referred to as frontline workers. But these people working in crematoriums day and night were not. I didn't hear much about them in the news. So, I wanted to tell their story."

With Vaikunth, Manjule also made his debut on OTT. Speaking about his experience, he said, "The whole world went through this difficult phase. I looked at it very sensitively. I was acting myself in the lead role and while I like acting, I find it tougher than directing. So all that was tough. Then, we were shooting in the middle of burning pyres and this gloomy atmosphere. All that was making me depressed. I experienced closely what people who worked on the ground would have gone through at that time."

However, the filmmaker believes content triumphs, irrespective of the language. "Grief and happiness are never Hindi or Marathi. Whatever the language may be, it's the content that matters, the way of telling the stories that counts. And that remains the same."

Manjule has also been working on his first Hindi film. The movie titled Jhund features Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role. Sharing an update about it, Manjule said, "It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it releases in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right."

