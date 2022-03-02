Nagraj Manjule on directing Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund: As a director, I knew I couldn’t be starry-eyed.

Nagraj Manjule is all set to make his debut in Hindi this week as his much-awaited film Jhund gears up for a theatrical release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film is based on the life of NGO of Slum Soccer Vijay Barse. In a chat with Mid-Day, the filmmaker revealed why he decided to make the film in Hindi and working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Jhund initially began in 2017 but the producers backed out before producer Bhushan Kumar could revive the project in 2018. Talking about the difficult phase, Manjule said, "I learnt the ability to power through this phase. Sometimes, things fall apart for the better. We had a set in Pune that we had to pull down. But it turned out to be (an advantage) as we eventually shot in Nagpur, where the story is originally set. Sometimes, I would get worried, but I had that zidd to make the film. I wouldn’t get the chance to work with Bachchan sir again. More than that, I had shown a dream to the kids, and I couldn’t take that away from them."

Revealing why he chose to make the film in Hindi, Manjule said, "I met him and his students in Nagpur when the film first came to me. The reason I made Jhund in Hindi is because his students come from across the country. Cinema is a language in itself, and I knew I had to bring the soul of their stories into my narrative."

When asked about working with Big B, Nagraj Manjule admits he was star struck. Remembering his first meeting with the megastar, the Sairat maker said, “I’ve been a huge fan since I was a kid. But as a director, I knew I couldn’t be starry-eyed. I had to remind myself that I am making a movie with him."

Jhund hits theatres on 4 March, 2022.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gives clarification on his ‘heart pumping’ tweet which left fans worried