Nagraj Manjule keen on working with Aamir Khan: He has been behind me to make a film.

Nagraj Manjule's Jhund has hit theatres and the film has opened to great reviews as well as a decent box office reception. While the weekend remains crucial for the film to pick up pace, Aamir Khan is already a huge fan of the film and filmmaker. In a recent chat, Manjule revealed how Aamir Khan has been a fan of his work and the duo seem eager to collaborate.

He said, "Aamir sir has been liking my work ever since my first film. We saw my first film Fandry together after he expressed his wish to see it. He like it a lot and couldn’t believe it was made by a first time filmmaker. He has a big heart as he calls new directors and watches their films and appreciates them. His opinion is important to me."

Aamir had also watched Jhund and teared up post the film's screening. He also spent time with the film's actors as well as with Nagraj Manjule to discuss the film.

"Whenever I make something new, I first call him and show it to him. For Jhund, he took out a lot of time, saw it, and discussed it with us the whole night. He even met the kids from the film. He is surprised looking at the way I make films," Manjule said.

When asked if the duo will collaborate in the near future, Manjule said, "I want to do it, have been thinking of it since Fandry. Have been developing ideas and even Aamir sir knows it. He has been behind me to make it."

Well, we cannot wait to see what happens when creative forces Aamir Khan and Nagraj Manjule join hands!

