Nakhrewaalii: Ansh Duggal's Bollywood debut filming starts; Aanand L Rai drops teaser

Nakhrewaalii is a much-awaited film and will introduce Ansh Duggal to the world of cinema. Helmed by filmmaker Rahul Shanklya and starring Duggal in the lead role, the movie has now gone on the floors today. An announcement video of the same has also been released now. Read on to delve into what the entertainer would bring to the table for the audience and to watch the video!

Filming of Ansh Duggal starrer Nakhrewaalii commences

The shooting of the film Nakhrewaalii has commenced from today. Notably, the movie will introduce Ansh Duggal to the world of Bollywood. Duggal had also featured in singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s music video Nayan earlier.

Talking about Nakhrewaalii, the film promises to be a full-on entertainer, offering the audience a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with them. Notably, the romantic comedy film will be directed by Rahul Shanklya and will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

Check out the announcement video below!

The film would also mark the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, following their recent announcement of the Marathi franchise Jhimma 2.

As the film Nakhrewaalii’s production has commenced, fans and cinema lovers have eagerly been anticipating the enthralling journey of the movie, which promises to be an extraordinary one, boxed with creativity, entertainment, and laughter.

Ansh Duggal opens up his upcoming project

Actor Ansh Duggal’s performance in the music video of singer Dhvani Bhanushali, Nayan was loved and showered with a heap of adulation. Now, as the actor gears up to embark on his journey of acting in the Hindi cinema, his fans have been over the moon.

Duggal, who will be playing the lead star in Nakhrewaalii, seems to be all pumped with energy to mark his debut in the world of cinema.

