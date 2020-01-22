Nakuul Mehta is all praises for co star Niki Walia; Says 'She is the best'

Isqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta is in complete awe of his co-star Niki Walia. Here's why.

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors that the entertainment industry has ever come across. The handsome hunk has been missing from the small-screen ever since his last show Ishqbaaaz opposite Surbhi Chandna went off air. But, to treat his fans, the actor is back again with a bang this time with his digital debut. Yes, Nakuul is all set to win hearts with Zee5’s new web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The story of this quirky tale is revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. While Nakuul plays the male, Anya Singh is the female protagonist. Apart from these two young souls, the show also stars talent actress Niki Walia. She plays the role of Anya's mother on-screen. However, surprisingly, Nikki shares great bond with Nakuul.

Yes, Nikki and Nakuul have been sharing glimpses of their off-screen banter with their fans on social media. Nakuul is very fond of his co-star and said that he is big fan of her work and has grown up watching her TV shows. He added that getting an opportunity to share screen with her has been a dream come true for him. Nakuul is all praises for her and even went onto to call Nikki the best co-star he has ever had. He said that she has so much of experience, but she is still very grounded and down-to-earth. 'She is youthful and relevant. I've learned so many things from her,' stated Nakuul.

Though the two have known each other socially, this was the very first time that they shared screen space. Talking about working with her, Nakuul said that she really takes care of everyone on the sets. She is the perfect combination of a best friend and a mother. She ensures that one has eaten right, slept well and more. He added, 'If I needed a retake or ask for it, she would probe me to do it. It was phenomenal working with her.'

When asked if he would like to work with Nikki in future, Nakuul showed us his witty side and said that there's a small secret between the two and they're planning to do a romantic show in the future! For the unversed, Niki Walia has been in the industry for more than 25 years and has been a part of 31 television shows. She is best known for her role in the TV series Astitva. What are your thoughts on this fun banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

