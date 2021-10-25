Namah Pictures' Anandi Gopal wins two National Film Awards!

It is no secret that content-driven cinema is the new black. In an era full of compelling stories, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures has delivered two back-to-back critically acclaimed movies with hard-hitting storylines.

Written and directed by the Oscar-nominated Majid Majidi, the 2017 drama Beyond The Clouds was Namah Pictures’ foray into feature films. With the Ishan Khatter launcher, Beyond The Clouds, Shareen Mantri Kedia became the only female Indian producer to work with an internationally renowned director.

Soon after, Namah Pictures delivered the extraordinary tale of Anandi Gopal that traces the journey of India’s first lady doctor and the man behind her. It is this critic favourite that has now earned the producer the much-coveted National Film Awards for Best Film on Other Social Issues and Best Production Design. One of Marathi film industry’s highest-grossing films, the film was the biggest Marathi film overseas in 2019. With this movie, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora not only proved their mettle in the art of production, but also displayed their knack of understanding the potential of content beyond language. Given today’s glocal scene in the world of cinema, we all know how important it is to ace the power of breaking the language barrier!

Speaking about the win, Shareen Mantri Kedia said, “Kishor and I are ecstatic to receive two National Film Awards. Anandi Gopal is a riveting story that deserved to be brought to life. As narrators of Anandi Gopal’s story, we are happy that the film is being recognized, not only in India, but the world over! We made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are happy to see our labour of love receive such love and respect.”

With an interesting array of content lined up, Namah Pictures’ projects in the pipeline consist of the emotional thriller LOST, the Kartik Aryan starrer in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and the biopic on India’s legendary bandit queen Phoolan Devi.