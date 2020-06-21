  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi help people by distributing masks

Actors Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi have helped in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
1376 reads Mumbai
Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi help people by distributing masksNamashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi help people by distributing masks
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

They distributed masks in bulk to the underprivileged here.

Even while disturbing masks, they strictly adhered to social distancing norms and asked people to follow them as well as a precautionary measure.

They even suggested people to make their own masks at home considering the shortage of masks in the market.

Namashi, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, said: "Philanthropy has always been a preference in our family. I try and follow that. While distributing masks, I felt great that I could be a part in spreading positivity."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank You! Kya Swagat Kiya Hai Aap Sab Ne Hum Dono Ka! The #BadBoy poster opened to a Roaring Response, thanks to the love of Salman Bhai and Amit Uncle. And all of you!! And now we present to you a funky look of Me and my lovely co-star @amrinqureshi99! @badboy_film will come to a cinema near you soon! But till then, stay home, stay safe, stay happy and wait for #BadBoy. Milte Hain Aap Sab Se, Bhaut Jald! Clicked by the super cool @avigowariker! #bollywood #rajkumarsantoshi #himeshreshammiya #amrinqureshi #namashichakraborty #johnylever #rajeshsharma #saswatachatterjee #rajpalyadav #ashwinmushran @immortal_ajs @banerjeeambar @isthis_rahul @iamshivaryan @sagarchavan1 @maddymadhuc @tanveermir @parulchawla9

A post shared by Namashi Chakraborty (@namashi_chakraborty) on

Amrin feels good to help the society in some way during this crisis. "While distributing the masks, seeing the smiles on their faces was the most wonderful feeling. A lot has been happening around so why not do our bit, motivate and spread the word of well-being around," she said.

The two will make their Bollywood debut with the film "Bad Boy".

Also Read Namashi Chakraborty reveals he is ready to be compared to dad Mithun Chakraborty

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement