Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi help people by distributing masks

Actors Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi have helped in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They distributed masks in bulk to the underprivileged here.

Even while disturbing masks, they strictly adhered to social distancing norms and asked people to follow them as well as a precautionary measure.

They even suggested people to make their own masks at home considering the shortage of masks in the market.

Namashi, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, said: "Philanthropy has always been a preference in our family. I try and follow that. While distributing masks, I felt great that I could be a part in spreading positivity."

Amrin feels good to help the society in some way during this crisis. "While distributing the masks, seeing the smiles on their faces was the most wonderful feeling. A lot has been happening around so why not do our bit, motivate and spread the word of well-being around," she said.

The two will make their Bollywood debut with the film "Bad Boy".

IANS

