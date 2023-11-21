Namashi Chakraborty regrets people focus on dad Mithun Chakraborty only and not mom Yogeeta Bali

Mithun Chakraborty is a senior actor who needs no introduction. Having worked in the Indian film industry for decades, he has an impressive filmography. Married to former Indian actress Yogeeta Bali, the actor is dad to actor Namashi Chakraborty. In an interview, Namashi expressed his disappointment over the fact that people only talk about his dad and not his mother.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty says people focus on dad and not mom Yogeeta Bali

Namashi Chakraborty was in a recent interview with Aaj Tak where he opened up about the fact that everyone talks about his father Mithun Chakraborty and not his mother Yogeeta Bali who is a former Indian actress. He said that mostly, people associate him with his father alone and no one has ever mentioned his mom. “Even she was a wonderful actor in her era. People get focused on Papa. I share a special relationship with my mom. She keeps the family together,” he divulged.

“I can only watch her onscreen with Papa”

Further on in the interview, the actor said that he has watched a lot of films in which her mother played an important role. “I have seen some of her films but she gets embarrassed and tells me 'Do not watch my films'. Between the 70s and the 80s, she did more than 100 films. Among her films, I like Ajnabee and Beshaq. I can only watch her onscreen with Papa. I feel bad when she is with some other hero,” he said adding that his entire life he has watched his dad act. However, he feels weird when he watches his mother on the big screen.

About Yogeeta Bali

The former actress stepped into the acting world in 1971 with the psychological thriller film Parwana co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Since then she has been a part of many movies like Ganga Tera Pani Amrit, Ajanabee, Chowkidar, Jaani Dushman, Aakhri Badla, and many more.

Namashi Chakraborty’s work front

Namashi Chakraborty made his movie debut earlier this year with Bad Boy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie also stars newcomer Amrin Qureshi and actors like Darshan Jariwala, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav. His dad Mithun also makes a special appearance in it.

