Namaste Trump: US President Donald Trump talks about Bollywood; Says 'People love watching DDLJ'

US President Donald Trump talks about Bollywood as he arrives in India for extending friendly relations between the two countries. He mentions Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the Namaste Trump event and says people worldwide love watching the film.
US President Donald Trump visited India along with Lady Melania Trump today on February 24, 2020. His procession took a halt at Sabarmati Ashram where he addressed the crowd present at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Donald Trump was welcomed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on a red carpet with sounds of conch shells playing in order to celebrate his official visit to India. The Namaste Trump event received the US President as he arrived in India for extending friendly relations between the two countries.

Much earlier, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Donald Trump in the US which turned out to be a historic event as the duo announced bilateral cooperation between India and the US. Donald Trump's visit to India is an extension of the same. He was accompanied by daughter Ivanka and a 12-member delegation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with a warm bear hug followed by the latter's speech which initiated roaring applause at the ground.

In his speech, Donald Trump spoke about Bollywood fever catching up in all parts of the globe. It was indeed a great sight to have the US President talking about our entertainment industry. He stated that people worldwide love watching Bollywood films like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini's film Sholay. He also mentioned about favoured cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. 

The two days Namaste Trump event will have the US President Donald Trump visit Delhi and Agra after Ahemadabad. After having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump is also to meet India's President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and top Indian business stalwarts as part of a CEO round-table at the US embassy before leaving for the US tomorrow.

Credits :ANIBIP Live

