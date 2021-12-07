Namastey London to Sooryavanshi: 5 times Katrina Kaif nailed the bridal look on the big screen

It has been raining weddings in the tinselvile. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, the showbiz industry is now gearing up for another big fat Indian wedding. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The couple, that has been dating each other for a while now, is set to take the plunge in Jaipur this week. While the wedding preparations have been going on for a while now, the groom to be and bride to be have reached the wedding venue the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Interestingly, just like their relationship, Vicky and Katrina have made sure to maintain the privacy during their wedding celebrations. Not just they have been keeping all the details regarding their D-Day under the wraps, even the guests for the wedding ceremony are not allowed to carry phones. This isn’t all. While the security has been beefed up at the hotel and the staff has also been prohibited to carry any electronic mediums. Needless to say, everyone has been looking forward to the day Katrina will become a bride in her real life. And while all eyes are on Vicky-Katrina’s big day, here’s a look at the times when the diva had nailed the bridal look on the big screen.

Namastey London

Released in 2007, this Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial featured Katrina opposite Akshay Kumar. While the actress played a role of a UK based Indian girl, she had won hearts when she wore an orange coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery for her wedding sequence.

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Another Katrina-Akshay film on the list. The actress played the role of a rich girl with emotional issues opposite Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, she was seen tying the knot with Anil Kapoor, another rich business tycoon, and looked gorgeous in a baby pink coloured embroidered lehenga with a stunning red bindi.

Rajneeti

In this 2010 release political thriller drama, Katrina played a crucial role. While she had won hearts with her performance, her bridal look in the classic red lehenga with intricate embroidery was a sight to behold. Wouldn’t you agree?

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

This 2009 release was a romantic comedy drama, Katrina’s bubbly avatar was an instant hit along with her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Amid these, Katrina’s avatar as a Christian bride wearing a white gown and veil touched all the hearts.

Sooryavanshi

This recently released cop drama by Rohit Shetty featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. While their sizzling chemistry was on point in the movie, their love song Mere Yaaraa also gave us a glimpse of Katrina’s bridal look wherein she wore a light blue coloured embroidered lehenga.

