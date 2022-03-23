Namastey London turns 15: 5 reasons why Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is a perfect entertainer

Akshay Kumar is an actor with a midas touch. The superstar, who made his debut with the 1991 release Saugandh, has several blockbuster movies to his name. In his career of over three decades, Akshay has tried his hands on different genres and never missed a chance to entertain the audience. In fact, he has also shared the screen with almost all leading ladies of the industry and his onscreen chemistry with his co-stars has always won hearts. Akshay’s 2007 release Namastey London has been one of the most popular movies and continues to be an entertaining one.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor in key roles. Namastey London revolved around an NRI (Rishi Kapoor) staying in London, who wanted his daughter (Katrina Kaif) to marry an Indian and made her take the plunge with a Punjabi (Akshay Kumar) during their visit to India. The romantic comedy was a perfect example of East meets West and had managed to rake in positive reviews back then. In fact, Namastey London was a box office hit as well. And while it continues to be among the audience’s favourites, Namastey London clocks 15 years of the release today, and we give you 5 reasons why it is a complete entertainment package.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry

Namastey London marked Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with Katrina Kaif after their 2006 release Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. This Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial marked the duo’s first box office hit and their chemistry in the rom-com went on to millions of hearts.

Rishi Kapoor's performance

Rishi Kapoor, who has given several hit movies in her career, was seen playing the role of Katrina’s father in Namastey London. It is considered to be one of his best performances on screen. While his onscreen chemistry with Akshay and Katrina left a mark on the audience, viewers could relate to him at almost every stage in the movie.

Akshay Kumar’s patriotic speech

Namastey London has several iconic moments, Akshay Kumar's patriotic speech during Jasmeet and Charles Brown’s engagement made every Indian proud. This came after Charles’ uncle was seen belittling Indian culture following which he gave a befitting reply to him and proves how India was far better than what Charles’ uncle had thought.

Intriguing storyline

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial was not just backed with an impressive star cast but also had an impressive storyline. The plot of Namastey London had all elements from romance, comedy to drama, emotions, etc.

Heartwarming music

The songs of Namastey London left a mark on the audience and went on to become a chartbuster. From soothing love ballads to foot-tapping numbers, soulful tracks, the music of this Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer added a different charm to the movie.

