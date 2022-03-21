Nana Anil Kapoor, Nani Sunita share their excitement after Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took everyone by a pleasant surprise ever since they announced their pregnancy. The couple, as mentioned in their post, is all set to welcome their baby this fall. Since morning fans have been congratulating the soon to be parents and netizens are jumping with joy to see the third generation of the Kapoor family now. Well, now Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have taken to their social media to share their excitement as they cannot wait to become grandparents.