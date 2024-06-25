Nana Patekar admits he had ‘many’ arguments with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Khamoshi set: ‘He hasn’t worked with me again’

Nana Patekar has always been clear with his equations in the industry. The actor recently spoke openly about his differences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and detailed that one incident from the Khamoshi set that fueled their rift. However, Patekar also exclaimed that he wished they were friends other than work.

What happened between Nana Patekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The duo worked together on the 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical. It was a creative argument over a scene that created bigger cracks in their bond. Recently while speaking on The Lallantop, Nana Patekar admitted that he hasn’t been able to get better with his anger issues, which is a known fact by everyone. Bhansali on the other hand is also rumoured to be short-tempered as claimed by many.

Their personality frequencies just exploded on Khamoshi’s sets. “It wasn’t just one argument, there were many. But Sanjay is a good director,” Patekar said during the interview detailing one of the scenes where his wife had a heart attack. In the scene, the Welcome actor was playing cards with his back to her and both of them were deaf.

The incident that created a rift between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Nana Patekar

Patekar said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali expected him to turn which didn’t seem logical to him. He added, “How would I know what’s happening behind my back? He said that there is an unspoken bond that a couple shares, but this wasn’t a strong enough reason for me to understand the scene. I said I needed a concrete reason. And then…”

Nana Patekar stopped there, took a pause, and simply laughed it off saying, “He hasn’t worked with me again.” He said there might be a case that he would have stepped out of line but he feels relationships should be more than just work. According to him, they should have remained friends even after their professional bond was dismantled.

Patekar added, “That’s how I would prefer it to be. Films come and go, but our memories stay with us forever.”

On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen in The Vaccine War whereas SLB made his digital debut with the Netflix series Heeramandi.

