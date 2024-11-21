Nana Patekar feels only Welcome co-star Anil Kapoor 'delivered restrained performance’ in Ranbir Kapoor led Animal; 'Everybody else’s acting...'

Nana Patekar is known for his candid opinion and upfront nature in Bollywood. He has always been straightforward in reviewing the performances of other films, and recently, he shared his views on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, appreciating his close friend Anil Kapoor's performance in the film that was declared a blockbuster in 2023.

Recently, Nana Patekar sat down for a candid conversation with former co-star and friend Anil Kapoor for the promotions of his upcoming film Vanvaas. During their conversation, Patekar revealed he was earlier hesitant to watch the much-hyped film Animal but watched it when his friends convinced him Anil had done a good job in the film.

The Krantiveer actor shared his opinions on the film, said he watched the film, and praised his Welcome co-star for his work. He acknowledged that the Fighter actor was the only one to deliver a 'restrained performance' while other cast members' performances seemed exaggerated to him.

Patekar stated, "I saw Animal and called you and said, 'I watched Anil-mal.' You are the only person who delivered a restrained performance in the film. Everybody else's acting was heightened. I initially refused to watch the film, but my friends forced me, saying, 'Anil has done a great job in it.'"

He acknowledged that Kapoor brought balance with his subtle acting, which didn't surprise him. Nana's praise for Anil Kapoor, who stood out in an action-packed film, highlights the mutual respect and strong bond between the two great actors of Hindi cinema. For the unversed, fans have loved the duo's bromance in the Welcome series and still look forward to witnessing the same.

Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and packed with violence, high-octane action, drama, power struggles, and more. Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranbir's father in the film based on the father-son bond and also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in significant roles. But, despite its great run at the box office, the film received criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and violent behavior.

