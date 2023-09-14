Nana Patekar offers his perspective to Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on Gadar 2: "It's not a bad thing..."

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah never minces his words and is pretty much eloquent. Recently, he stirred up a storm with his remarks on the box-office success of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Shah called out the film and said that these days jingoism sells. Now, another veteran actor, Nana Patekar has responded to his comments.

Nana Patekar on Naseeruddin Shah's remarks

According to The Times of India, Nana Patekar has shared his thoughts on Naseeruddin Shah's comment on films like Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, and The Kashmir Files. He said, "Did you ask Naseer what nationalism means to him? According to me, showing love for the nation is nationalism and it is not a bad thing." He further said, "The kind of film Gadar is, it will have that kind of content and I have not seen The Kerala Story, so I cannot comment on that." The actor also noted that it is not correct to churn out money in the name of nationalism.

Interestingly, Nana has served as the narrator for Gadar 2.

Naseeruddin Shah on Gadar 2 and The Kerala Story

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah opened up about the kind of films that are being made in Bollywood these days. He said, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies.”

He added, “What these people don’t realize is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories.”

Recently Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma asked Shah to watch his film and said that it is "not against any community."

