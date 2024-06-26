Nana Patekar praises ‘great actress’ Manisha Koirala’s performance in Heeramandi; reveals why he didn’t congratulate her personally

Manisha Koirala recently returned to showbiz after a long battle with her cancer. The actress featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi where she played the central matriarch of the courtesan house. Her performance received several applauds from audiences and celebs alike and now sharing a similar sentiment is her co-star Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar praises Manisha Koirala’s Heeramandi performance

The Welcome actor recently appeared on Lallantop where he was asked to say something about certain celebs. After sharing his thoughts about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a few more, Nana Patekar was asked about Manisha Koirala, to which he immediately said ‘great actress’.

Nana further spoke about how he feels sad to know about her suffering from a cancer diagnosis at such a young age and it's an unfortunate plight. He who shared the screen with Manisha Koirala in films like Agni Sakshi and Yugpurush shared that he also saw her in Heeramandi. Patekar said, "Bohot accha kaam kiya. (She's done a very good job in the series).

The host then asked the veteran star whether he personally called to congratulate her for Heeramandi, Nana Patekar paused and then said, “Phone number woh same nahi hai shayad ab (Her phone number isn’t the same anymore I think).”

If you were living under the rocks, then let us inform you that Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala were rumored to have dated during the late 1990s after falling in love on the sets of their 1996 film Agni Sakshi. While none of them confirmed or denied their association, rumors were rife that they soon parted ways.

When Nana Patekar allegedly spoke about his break-up with Manisha Koirala

In a 1997 interview with Filmfare fresh out of his rumored break-up, Nana Patekar called Manisha the most sensitive actress around. “She is like a kasturi hiran, she still needs to realize that she doesn't need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that's more than enough.”

Labeling break-up as a difficult phase in life, Nana avoided talking about it and simply said, “I can't describe the pain I went through. I miss Manisha!”

While Nana has been married to Neelkanti Patekar ​since 1978, Manisha continues to remain single after an unsuccessful 2-year marriage with Samrat Dahal.

