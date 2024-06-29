Nana Patekar recalls thinking of himself as 'terrible man' as he talks about losing his two-year-old son

Nana Patekar’s extensive filmography over decades says a lot about the artist that he is. The senior actor made the audience cry and even made them drop off their seats with laughter. While the National Award-winning actor is infamous for not being friendly with many, he has a side that barely talks about.

In a recent interview, the Welcome star opened up about losing his two-and-a-half-year-old son. Read on!

Nana Patekar recalls dealing with the demise of his elder son at an early age

Nana Patekar, who is best known for his films like Agni Sakshi, Parinda, Welcome, and others, was in a chat with The Lallantop. During this interview, the actor-screenwriter opened up about going through a rough patch when he lost his two-and-a-half-year-old son.

The 73-year-old actor shared that his elder son was born with a cleft palate and had difficulty seeing through one eye. Explaining why he thinks he is a ‘terrible man,’ the star stated, “The first thought that ran through my mind when I’d see him like this was, ‘What will people think about me, that my son looks like this.’ Imagine what a terrible man I am. My first worry was what people would say about me, not him.”

Nana Patekar says he used to smoke 60 cigarettes a day

Further on, the senior actor shared how he dealt with the loss. He divulged that his late son Durvasa is the triggering point that makes him feel low and vulnerable. “I’ve always had a chin-up attitude. I don’t cry. I cry only in the movies, and I do that for money,” he spoke.

To cope with his demise, the actor “used to smoke about 60 cigarettes a day.” Accepting that it is a bad thing, the actor revealed that he would smoke even while. It reached the point that no one would want to sit inside his car because of its foul smell. “I never drank alcohol much, but I smoked a lot,” the actor elaborated.

On the work front, he was last seen in the medical docudrama film The Vaccine War with Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Mohan Kapoor.

