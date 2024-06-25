Nana Patekar recalls why Anil Kapoor got him dropped from Parinda; reveals reason behind saying no to Welcome to the Jungle

Nana Patekar is regarded as one of the finest and most versatile actors in the industry. Recently, he recalled that for the 1989 movie Parinda, he was initially supposed to play Jackie Shroff's role as Anil Kapoor's elder brother.

However, Anil Kapoor had him removed from the film because he didn't want him to become a star. Nana briefly recounted the incident and shared what he had told Anil Kapoor in response about becoming a star.

Nana Patekar reveals Anil Kapoor got him dropped from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda

In a recent chat with Lallantop, Nana mentioned that initially, he was set to play Jackie's role in Parinda. Naseeruddin Shah was supposed to portray Anna (the character eventually played by Nana), but Naseer backed out.

Nana disclosed that he recently asked Anil if he had influenced Vinod to drop him from the film. Anil responded, saying, "I thought, why should I make Nana the star?" Anil believed it was clear that Nana would have become a star had he played Jackie's part.

Nana retorted to Kapoor, "Didn't I tell you that no matter what role you give me, I would still become the star? Nobody would look at you."

Nana Patekar hints that all is well between him and Anil Kapoor

Nana mentioned that things are fine between Anil and himself now, but back then, Anil was a star. According to Nana, Anil Kapoor requested Vinod to remove him from the film, and Vinod complied and also decided to leave the project. Three to four months later, Vinod approached Nana and offered him the role of Anna.

Initially, Patekar felt angry but eventually agreed. Vinod assured him he would be paid his market rate, to which Nana responded that it was expected, not a favor. He also mentioned that he would rewrite his part.

Additionally, Nana stated that he has had other issues with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and whenever he meets him, he hopes it will be the last time.

Nana Patekar reveals why he and Anil Kapoor refused Welcome To The Jungle

The Welcome franchise is always incomplete without Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. In the same interview, Nana Patekar then explained why he and Anil declined to be a part of the upcoming third installment, Welcome to the Jungle, which is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

The actor revealed that the makers approached them, but they declined because there wasn't much of a story and they didn't find it enjoyable.

