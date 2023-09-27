Nana Patekar reveals he predicted Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's success during Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Jawan directed by the popular South director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is not only doing well in India but also internationally, following the success of Pathaan earlier this year. Interestingly, Nana Patekar has recently revealed that he had foreseen Shah Rukh's success during the filming of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood debut film was originally intended to be Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in the year 1992. However, due to shooting delays, his debut film turned out to be Deewana directed by Raj Kanwar, which marked a successful start to his Bollywood career. During a recent interaction with News 18, Nana Patekar who was also a part of the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, revealed that he had already predicted SRK’s success during that time itself. Speaking about the Jawan actor, he said, “Bohot acha kalakar hai. Iski pehli film mere saath thi Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Release to dusri ho gayi par shoot pehle mere saath hui thi. Main us waqt, puch lo kabhi Shah Rukh ko. Us waqt maine kaha tha, ‘Tu bohot bada star banega’. Pehli film mein hi maine usko bol diya tha (He is a good artist. His first film was with me Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Although another film was released first, he shot first with me. At that time, you can ask Shah Rukh, I told him, ‘You will become a big star.’ In his first film, only I told him).”

He further mentioned that he has no problem with the superstar and said, “Whenever he meets me, he meets the same way. I have no problem with him. He is my own, younger than me. Why will I ever have a problem with him?”

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, hit the big screen on September 7th and created history with the largest Bollywood film box office opening to date. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in major roles, with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt making cameo appearances.

