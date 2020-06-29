Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Patna to meet the late actor's father; Watch VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 leaving the entire film industry in deep shock. Recently, Nana Patekar paid a visit to the late actor's home in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation heartbroken. The actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, claims police reports. His tragic death came as a huge shock for all his fans, loved ones, and other members of the film fraternity. While many took to social media to mourn the loss of the talented actor, a few others visited his residence in Patna to offer their condolences to his family.

Among the celebs and renowned personalities who have paid visits to Sushant’s hometown is Nana Patekar. He recently visited the late actor’s Patna residence and met his family members there. Sushant’s family had conducted the 13th-day ritual post his death on Saturday. Nana Patekar, on the other hand, visited them a day after on Sunday. He was welcomed by the late actor’s family members and was seen greeting them with folded hands as he entered the house.

Sushant Singh Rajput initially made his debut in the Indian television industry and later became a household name post his stint in some popular daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta. The actor made his debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che. He then appeared in many other movies but got his breakthrough role in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor’s last appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi that will be released next month.

