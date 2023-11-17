Nana Patekar’s Journey co-star Rohit Choudhary urges netizens to ‘stop trolling him’ post slap controversy

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is currently prepping up for his next venture, Journey. Ahead of the film’s release, his video went viral wherein he can be seen slapping a young boy after he asked him for a picture. Soon after, the clip began doing rounds on the internet and received several reactions from the netizens.

Recently, actor Rohit Choudhary, who is also said to be a part of the film, has now reacted to the controversy surrounding Patekar, and urged the netizens to stop trolling the actor after he posted a video seeking apology from the boy.

Nana Patekar’s Journey co-star requests internet to stop trolling actor after apology video

After the legendary actor’s video began doing rounds on the internet, social media platforms were flooded with varied reactions. Notably, Patekar himself posted an apology video too on his Instagram account after the incident took place. Recently, his Journey co-star Rohit Choudhary came out in support of the actor and asked the internet to stop trolling him.

Stating how the actor provided clarification depicts his ‘honesty’ and ‘personality’, Choudhary added that since he is on the hunt for the boy to issue an apology, that should end the entire discussion surrounding Nana Patekar.

“He has mentioned in his video that he is looking for the boy so he can apologize to him. I feel this should end the discussion and this should stop trolling him. I have met Nana during the muhurat of the film and also spoken to him personally,” Rohit Choudhary was quoted saying in a report by IANS.

Furthermore, he also said that Patekar is someone who always fixes any problem on film sets, and the entire Varanasi, where the incident reportedly happened, stands in his support. “The whole Benaras is in support of Anil Sharma and Nana Patekar. The film’s shooting is going on smoothly,” said Rohit.

About Journey

Utkash Sharma will also star in the film alongside Nana Patekar and Rohit Choudhary. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Journey is being shot in the holy city of Varanasi.

In a statement issued by Utkarsh Sharma earlier, he revealed his elation about working on the project and also expressed hope that the audience would find the story of his project relatable.

