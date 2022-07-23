Nandini Shrikent on casting Suhana Khan, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: Didn’t go over with roles on platter

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial The Archies has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. The movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of the popular comic The Archies and features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The makers have even released the teaser of The Archies and it has got the fans excited. However, the casting even drew some criticism as the team was accused of favouring star kids. However, The Archies casting director Nandini Shrikent has clarified that each actor in the film had auditioned for the project before he/she was taken on board.

During a conversation with The Quint, Nandini stated, “Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in”. She also clarified that a proper casting process was followed for the roles. In fact, Nandini also emphasised that several aspiring actors had auditioned for the role. “We didn’t just go over with these roles on a platter to the three star kids and say ‘Here they are!’ A lot of people tested for various roles and then this fell in place,” the casting director added.

For the uninitiated, Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie in the film while Suhana and Khushi will play the role of Veronica and Betty respectively. The team has shot for the first schedule in Ooty and The Archies will be releasing on Netflix.

