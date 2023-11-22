'Nanu' Anil Kapoor feels 'boss baby' Vayu wears his hat better and we totally agree; Sonam Kapoor reacts

Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a traditional Sikh wedding. The duo was relishing their marital bliss when their little bundle of joy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, stepped into their lives.

Notably, the birth of Vayu also made actor Anil Kapoor the most doting grandfather to Sonam’s son and recently, the actor shared pictures with his ‘boss baby’. The actress also shared an adorable reaction to the photos. Have a look inside.

Anil Kapoor misses his grandson Vayu, Sonam Kapoor smiles looking at their adorable bond

In 2022, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu. The new arrival brought great joy to the Kapoor family. Anil Kapoor is clearly overjoyed at the birth of his grandson Vayu. The actor recently posted pictures with the baby, saying he missed him. In the endearing photos, little Vayu playfully grabs his grandfather's black hat and puts it on. Anil remarks that his grandson wears the hat even better than he does!

In the second photo Anil Kapoor shared, he can be seen tenderly cradling baby Vayu while Sonam looks on adoringly at her father and infant son. The image captures a touching moment between three generations of the Kapoor family.

Sharing the photographs on his Instagram account this afternoon, Anil Kapoor captioned it, “No contest. Vayu wears it better! #BossBaby #MissingVayu.” Sonam was also quick to react as she said, "Vayu misses you... NaaaaNaaaa ! HaTT !"

The adorable photos of Anil Kapoor with his baby grandson have delighted fans. Their sweet interactions have won over the public, evident from the overwhelmingly positive comments on the post.

After the veteran actor dropped the love-soaked images on his social media account, a heap of fan reaction came pouring in right after. “Heart of the Lovely Hearts,” said a fan and another said, “Beautiful”.

Other comments on Anil Kapoor’s post read, “Mashallah” ,”So cute” “very nice pic” and “Cute”. Notably, several others also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of the Mr. India star’s post, as they expressed their love for the adorable bond that Anil Kapoor shares with his grandson.

Work front of Anil Kapoor

Over the years, the Laadla actor has carved out an identity for himself by starring in several iconic films including Welcome, Mr India, No Entry, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. Up next, the 66-year-old actor has Figher in his kitty, which will also star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

