Narcotics Control Bureau arrests drug peddlers who CONFIRM links to Rhea Chakraborty & Showik Chakraborty

After day 4 of interrogation of close personals by CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, it has just been reported by Times Now that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested peddlers who have admitted links to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Additionally, SSR’s former manager Shruti Modi who was featured in the drug chats with Rhea, through her lawyer disclosed the biggest supplier in Mumbai is a controversial politically linked celebrity builder.

In case you missed it, over the past few days, Rhea and Showik have been questioned in connection with Sushant’s death case and once again, on Monday, they arrived at the DRDO guest house for interrogation by CBI. Several others like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house helps Dipesh, Keshav and Neeraj also have been quizzed by the CBI over the last few days.

It was reported that Rhea was quizzed about the reason behind their break up and why she did not check up on Sushant and his health between June 8 to June 14. Apart from this, Showik also is reportedly being questioned in the case. After the alleged drug angle was reported by the Enforcement Directorate to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Gaurav Arya also was summoned by the ED officials. He too arrived before ED on Monday morning. It was also reported Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also has been summoned by the CBI and she may appear before them on Monday.

