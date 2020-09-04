  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Narcotics Control Bureau nab another 'drug peddler' who is to remain in custody till September 9th

A Mumbai court on Friday sent alleged peddler Abdul Basit Parihar to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 in a drugs case.
15264 reads Mumbai
NCB successfully nab another 'drug peddler' who is to remain in custody till September 9thNCB successfully nab another 'drug peddler' who is to remain in custody till September 9th
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This comes a day after the court sent another accused Zaid Vilatra in NCB custody till September 9.

Parihar was arrested on Thursday, a day after he was detained for questioning following revelations made by Vilatra regarding the supply of drugs.

Both the arrests were made after the NCB registered a case on August 26 on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged WhatsApp messages between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and flatmate Siddharth Pithani came to light.

After registering the case, the NCB conducted searches in Mumbai on August 27-28 night and arrested Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora and seized 'bud' (marijuana product) from their possession.

There was mention of 'bud' in the alleged social media messages between those involved.

An official had claimed that a detailed analysis and follow-up investigation had helped uncover the link between Lakhani and Vilatra, who allegedly disclosed that he earned a substantial amount through peddling, especially of 'bud'.

"Based on Vilatra's interrogation, Parihar was made to join investigation. Parihar's links with other accused were also established, based on preliminary inquiry by the ED," the official said.

An NCB source said that Parihar had connections with Miranda, who was also a close associate of Rhea. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

Earlier in the day, the NCB carried out searches at the residence of Showik and Miranda and took them for questioning at its office. The NCB also seized a laptop and diary of Showik.

The NCB source said that it will summon others named in the case soon for questioning.

The NCB registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under Sections 20 (b), 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also Read: NCB team carry out searches at Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residence, call it 'procedural matter'

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

HAHAHA where are all the kangana haters now???!!!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement