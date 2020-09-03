  1. Home
Narcotics Control Bureau to summon Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik on Saturday for grilling over drug chat

According to recent reports, the NCB has called Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty on Saturday to inquire about his role with the alleged drug cartel.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 06:22 pm
This Just In: Narcotics Control Bureau will reportedly summon Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty on Saturday for questioning him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in connection with the alleged drug cartel and his involvement in the drug chats.  

 

In case you missed it, it was previously revealed that Showik's WhatsApp chats with a friend from October 2019, established his links with drugs. The news report by Republic TV stated that Showik Chakraborty was chatting with a friend during which he admits to knowing drug dealers. The news report further went on to add that Showik knew about Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. According to the latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case stated that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Zaid Vilatra. 

 

The news report by Republic TV also stated that Showik Chakraborty had admitted to having hash in his possession. Further, the report also mentioned how Showik went on to reveal names like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in his WhatsApp chats. The news reports about the drugs investigation related to Showik and Rhea further revealed that Samuel Miranda, who was the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, had a link with Abdul Basit Parihar. The news reported that Samuel Miranda had allegedly procured drugs on Showik Chakraborty's instructions. 

 

