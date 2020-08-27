  1. Home
  2. entertainment

As narcotics link surfaces in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Karan Johar’s old party video goes viral again

A day back, an alleged drug link was found by the ED and reported to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Twitter users took to social media to revisit Karan Johar’s Bollywood party video all over again.
78784 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 07:46 am
As narcotics link surfaces in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Karan Johar’s old party video goes viral againAs narcotics link surfaces in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Karan Johar’s old party video goes viral again

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a new turn took place when the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others over the alleged use of drugs. As soon as the news broke, Netizens took to social media to revisit Karan Johar’s Bollywood party where it was alleged drugs were apparently used. In Sushant’s case, the Enforcement Directorate apparently wrote to the NCB about the alleged drug use by Rhea and others, post which they registered a case against them.

As soon as the alleged drug link was unearthed in Sushant and Rhea’s case, netizens took to social media to recall Karan Johar’s party where biggies of Bollywood were present. From Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora to Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan, many big stars were present in the video and back then, the video went viral on social media. Back then, it was alleged that drugs were used at this house party and many users had taken to social media to call out all the stars present in the video. 

Once again, as the narcotics link resurfaced, netizens recalled Karan’s alleged ‘drug party’ again. A user wrote, “This is the REAL side of Bollywood; Bloody drug addicts. Sushant wasn't a drug addict like them, that's why he was an easy target for them; that's why he wasn't invited to their parties; that's why they didn't stand for him. #RheaDrugChat#RheaChakrobarty #TakeSandipInCustody.”  Back then, Vicky Kaushal also became a target as many social media users claimed that the actor looked ‘high.’

Take a look at Karan Johar's party video going viral again:

Meanwhile, Kangana also spoke up on Twitter after the alleged drug link was exposed by several news channels in Sushant’s case. She mentioned in her tweets that she knows how things work in Bollywood and she can be of help to the Narcotics Control Bureau. However, she demanded her security in case she helps the NCB. Even Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged the PMO to give security to Kangana so that she could help in Sushant’s case. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis urges PMO for Kangana Ranaut’s security to help NCB; demands Rhea & gang’s arrest 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Dum Maaro Dum is ok with holier than thou BULLYWOOD.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Deepika looks so high...but acts like the perfect innocent woman and victim all the time.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

nothing was done before but the whole world is watching this time around&nobody is blinking.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

people..pls open your eyes..these guys are not role models&should stop preaching sh*t..stop idolizing these nobodies.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Guys, what is there in this video? How do we know they are consuming drugs? Except few all look kind of okay may be drunk to me.

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

that is Agarbatti smoke, no one is guilt so stop harassing them otherwise they will have depression . repeat after me !

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

so much of smoke ! keep it up .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

As far as I’m concerned everyone must refrain from indulging in anything illegal but A hard reality is narcotics are used and abused as though legal.. it’s a world wide phenomenon with police force not acting .. now one can expect big names to be revealed if things go the honest way but don’t expect any action !

Anonymous 1 hour ago

this is all was well known in mumbai years ago and nothing was done and nothing will be done.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Are they all going to be arrested for drug dealing?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement