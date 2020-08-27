As narcotics link surfaces in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Karan Johar’s old party video goes viral again

A day back, an alleged drug link was found by the ED and reported to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Twitter users took to social media to revisit Karan Johar’s Bollywood party video all over again.

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a new turn took place when the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others over the alleged use of drugs. As soon as the news broke, Netizens took to social media to revisit ’s Bollywood party where it was alleged drugs were apparently used. In Sushant’s case, the Enforcement Directorate apparently wrote to the NCB about the alleged drug use by Rhea and others, post which they registered a case against them.

As soon as the alleged drug link was unearthed in Sushant and Rhea’s case, netizens took to social media to recall Karan Johar’s party where biggies of Bollywood were present. From to to to Vicky Kaushal to , many big stars were present in the video and back then, the video went viral on social media. Back then, it was alleged that drugs were used at this house party and many users had taken to social media to call out all the stars present in the video.

Once again, as the narcotics link resurfaced, netizens recalled Karan’s alleged ‘drug party’ again. A user wrote, “This is the REAL side of Bollywood; Bloody drug addicts. Sushant wasn't a drug addict like them, that's why he was an easy target for them; that's why he wasn't invited to their parties; that's why they didn't stand for him. #RheaDrugChat#RheaChakrobarty #TakeSandipInCustody.” Back then, Vicky Kaushal also became a target as many social media users claimed that the actor looked ‘high.’

Take a look at Karan Johar's party video going viral again:

This is the REAL side of Bollywood; Bloody drug addicts. Sushant wasn't a drug addict like them, that's why he was an easy target for them; that's why he wasn't invited to their parties; that's why they didn't stand for him. #RheaDrugChat#RheaChakrobarty#TakeSandipInCustody pic.twitter.com/yNVfG9yCMC — JusticeforSushant (@justice4sushhh) August 26, 2020

Dhuan Dhuan..Drugs is everywhere!! Mr. Nasiruddainshah is it not sickening? So Mr @karanjohar u were the party organiser right? That's why entire Bollywood is keeping mum ?? It must b known to everyone, who is running th bznz? #RheaDrugChat pic.twitter.com/bMVJPZuF0H — Sumit Shaurya (@SUMITSHAURYA0) August 26, 2020

Entire Bollywood gang is the supplier of drugs.....thats why all star are silent .......from now onwards just boycott all so called star and promote new one #RheaDrugChat#JusticeforSushantSingRajput#ArnabGoswami — Arun Kumar bhoi (@A97060) August 26, 2020

How is josh after taking the dose

Now everything thing is clear whole bollywood consumes drug .Thats why Maha govt was helping culprits as their whole industry will be in danger #RheaDrugChat #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/gz6bCU0Lu1 — Abhishek Raj (@Abhishe73050549) August 26, 2020

It is a shame that this man, who is obviously on drugs or weed gets to play so honorable characters on screen like great Sam bahadur. #alcoholban#RheaDrugChat pic.twitter.com/EyWEiUpCRQ — Manish Jha (@mjha_97) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana also spoke up on Twitter after the alleged drug link was exposed by several news channels in Sushant’s case. She mentioned in her tweets that she knows how things work in Bollywood and she can be of help to the Narcotics Control Bureau. However, she demanded her security in case she helps the NCB. Even Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged the PMO to give security to Kangana so that she could help in Sushant’s case. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14.

