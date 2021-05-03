Nargis Dutt’s 40th death anniversary: 5 times Manisha Koirala lived up to her role of Nargis in Sanju

Nargis Dutt passed away in 1981, only three days before her son Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood debut film Rocky's release. May 3, 2021, marks her 40th death anniversary.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju captured the highs as well as the lows of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The biopic did not just focus on his professional life but also drew light on his personal life. essayed the titular role, while Paresh Rawal played the role of Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt. The story follows the journey of Sanjay, making his Bollywood debut Rocky. The movie also gives the audience a glimpse of how the actor was introduced to and battled substance abuse.

During this time, he learns that his mother Nargis, played by Manisha Koirala, is suffering from Cancer and is getting treated in New York. The film shows how the actor finds it difficult to cope with his mother’s deteriorating health while he attempts to be sober. His relationship with Ruby, played by , also gets affected due to his personal issues. Unfortunately, only three days before the release of his first film, his mother passes away. Facing yet another difficult time in his life, Sanju goes into rehab.

As the highest-grossing film of 2018, the movie beautifully explained the life story of Sanjay Dutt and also showed his connection with his mother Nargis. Manisha Koirala, who is a recipient of several accolades, had elaborated on how she was able to fit into the role of the late actress.

On Nargis Dutt’s 40th death anniversary, we have jotted down 5 times the actress lived up to her role of Nargis:

Initial struggle

Manisha had talked about how initially she was hesitant to perform the role of Nargis, considering the two share health history.

Resemblance

The Internet went into a meltdown when shortly after the release of the film, a collage of Manisha and Nargis went viral, showing the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Inner strength

Manisha, just like Nargis, battled Cancer. She had explained how it took an emotional toll on her to play the role.

Research

To fit into her character, Manisha read a book presented to her by Priya Dutt, watched documentaries, and had countless discussions with the director and film writers.

Connection with Sanjay Dutt

Manisha has admired the actor since her childhood and became a fan of his after Rocky was released. The two stars have also worked in several films together.

