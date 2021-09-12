Nargis Fakhri calls Uday Chopra ‘most beautiful human’; Regrets keeping quiet about her relationship

Nargis Fakhri may have been out of action for a long time now, but the diva still manages to grab all the eyeballs through her social media activity. The gorgeous actress is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans and followers hooked on her Instagram. Talking about her personal life, there had been rumours about the actress dating Uday Chopra a few years back but never did she or Uday spoke a word about it and then we heard that they eventually broke up. Well, finally Nargis has opened up about dating Uday in an interview with The Times Of India.

Talking about the years when she was in a relationship with Uday Chopra, the actress said, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”

For the unversed, Nargis Fakhri has been living in the US all through the pandemic, but that did not stop her from catching up with old Bollywood friends. She recently met Illeana D’Cruz and on their trips to the States. She even revealed being in touch with through Instagram.

Well, we are sure that fans quite eagerly wait for the actress to be seen in a project soon.

