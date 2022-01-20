Nargis Fakhri finds love in a US-based entrepreneur after Justin Santos?

Nargis Fakhri has been in the headlines for her personal life way more than her professional one. She had once created a massive buzz in the town for her relationship with Uday Chopra and later went on to date American director Matt Alonzo and then chef Justin Santos. While her love life often grabs the attention, it is once again making the headlines as reportedly Nargis has found love once again. As per a report published in the Hindustan Times, the 42 year old actress is said to be dating US based entrepreneur Tony Beig now.

Reportedly, Kashmir-born Tony Beig is 37 and happens to be the MD of a conglomerate. The media reports suggested that Nargis and Tony had begun dating by the end of 2021 and seem to be going strong. However, the actress wants to keep her love affair under the wraps this time. “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming,” a source was quoted saying.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Nargis had opened up on her relationship with Uday and called the actor “the most beautiful human” she had met in India. “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. But I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul,” she added.