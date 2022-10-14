Nargis Fakhri on her Bollywood journey: I was called immature for being authentic and honest

Nargis Fakhri is not working in the Hindi film industry currently. She was last seen in Torbaaz that released in 2020 and also starred Sanjay Dutt. Well, the film was released on the digital platform and did not receive much positive response. Meanwhile, the actress had earlier also opened up about facing mental issues. And this time she talked a little more in detail about her Bollywood journey. In an interview with Masala, the Rockstar actress said that the industry left her depressed.

I was called immature:

Nargis said that she was called immature because she was authentic and honest in her feelings. “You have to interact with people even if you don’t want or are comfortable with them. You have to put up a face which I was unable. But now I have understood that in actuality there are three faces – a business face, a creative face, and then your face,” the actress added. Nargis accepted that she was not used to fame and adulation and sometimes it left her drained.