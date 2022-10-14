Nargis Fakhri on her Bollywood journey: I was called immature for being authentic and honest
Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Torbaaz which also starred Sanjay Dutt.
Nargis Fakhri is not working in the Hindi film industry currently. She was last seen in Torbaaz that released in 2020 and also starred Sanjay Dutt. Well, the film was released on the digital platform and did not receive much positive response. Meanwhile, the actress had earlier also opened up about facing mental issues. And this time she talked a little more in detail about her Bollywood journey. In an interview with Masala, the Rockstar actress said that the industry left her depressed.
I was called immature:
Nargis said that she was called immature because she was authentic and honest in her feelings. “You have to interact with people even if you don’t want or are comfortable with them. You have to put up a face which I was unable. But now I have understood that in actuality there are three faces – a business face, a creative face, and then your face,” the actress added. Nargis accepted that she was not used to fame and adulation and sometimes it left her drained.
Mental health:
Speaking further the actress revealed that there was a time when she faced mental issues. The Main Tera Hoon Hero actress said that in eight years, she had worked so hard that she hardly got any time to spend with her family. “Due to stress, I developed health issues. I was depressed and I was unhappy. So, I took two years off to get healthy,” Nargis was quoted saying.
Affairs:
Nargis was in a relationship with Uday Chopra. “Uday and I dated for five years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India,” Nargis was quoted saying to ETimes. But the couple broke up in 2017. In May 2018, Fakhri confirmed and announced her relationship with filmmaker Matt Alonzo on Instagram.
Nargis's career:
Nargis made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and was also seen in Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3. She even made her Hollywood debut with Spy co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham and Jude Law. She shifted back to the US to be with her family.
