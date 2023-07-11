Nargis Fakhri REVEALS she would 'never be naked for a project'; Here's why

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri is all set to dip her toes into the OTT space as she prepares to make her debut in the digital realm. Fakhri expressed her excitement about this movement, emphasizing that OTT platforms push boundaries and allow actors to explore their limits.

She believes that the explosion of content in the OTT space provides actors with more variety and the opportunity to portray diverse characters, which she finds thrilling. Fakhri will be seen alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Divya Agarwal in the upcoming project titled Tatlubaaz.

Nargis Fakhri’s reflection on her past roles

Regarding her past experiences in the cinema, Fakhri denies feeling held back, stating that she believes certain characters suited her better, leading to her being cast in those roles. While acknowledging the phenomenon of being pigeonholed, she attributes it to the audience's preference for seeing actors in certain types of roles, rather than any intentional restriction. Although repetitive roles did not bother her, Fakhri is delighted that the OTT platform offers more content and a wider range of characters, enabling actors to push boundaries and explore newer opportunities.

What is Nargis Fakhri’s take on nudity

When it comes to experimenting with unconventional ideas in the OTT space, Fakhri sets her personal boundaries, expressing her discomfort with nudity and stating that she would never go naked for a project. She says, “I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity.” However, she remains open to challenging roles that involve portraying characters with diverse sexual orientations or exploring unconventional storylines, such as homosexuality, which has been a subject of debate in recent times.

Addressing concerns raised about the discomfort of watching certain OTT content with families, Fakhri emphasizes that viewers have the freedom to choose what they watch. She believes that the beauty of the OTT platform lies in its vast array of options, allowing individuals to switch off or select something else if they find a particular content unsuitable for their preferences.

Nargis Fakhri's enthusiasm for the OTT space stems from its potential to break boundaries and provide actors with greater creative opportunities. She looks forward to exploring diverse characters and embracing the variety of content available in this rapidly expanding digital landscape.

Nargis Fakhri's future works

On the work front, apart from Tatlubaaz, Nargis will be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, and Vikramjeet Virk. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu.

