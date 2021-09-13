Nargis Fakhri’s lunch date with ‘legend’ Anupam Kher was all about good food & smiles; PICS

Nargis Fakhri has been in the states ever since the lockdown began and is having a gala time there. The diva who has been missing in action for quite a long time now recently opened up about her past relationship with Uday Chopra. In the same interview, Nargis also spoke about how she still keeps in touch with a few of her friends from Bollywood like , and Illeana. Well, The actress who is quite active on her social media gave us all a glimpse of one such catching up session that was with the legend Anupam Kher.

Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram stories and posted several pictures of her lunch date with Anupam Kher. In the first picture, we can see Nargis wearing a black jacket as she kept her long almost blonde hair open with her sunglasses resting on her head. Anupam Kher sat beside the actress wearing a white coloured shirt. Both of them smiled for the picture and we can see some amazing dishes kept right in front of them. Nargis wrote, “lunch with a legend” on the picture. In the next picture too both Nargis and Anupam are posing happily as a yummy looking plate of dessert is kept in front of them.