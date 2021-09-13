Nargis Fakhri’s lunch date with ‘legend’ Anupam Kher was all about good food & smiles; PICS
Nargis Fakhri has been in the states ever since the lockdown began and is having a gala time there. The diva who has been missing in action for quite a long time now recently opened up about her past relationship with Uday Chopra. In the same interview, Nargis also spoke about how she still keeps in touch with a few of her friends from Bollywood like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Illeana. Well, The actress who is quite active on her social media gave us all a glimpse of one such catching up session that was with the legend Anupam Kher.
Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram stories and posted several pictures of her lunch date with Anupam Kher. In the first picture, we can see Nargis wearing a black jacket as she kept her long almost blonde hair open with her sunglasses resting on her head. Anupam Kher sat beside the actress wearing a white coloured shirt. Both of them smiled for the picture and we can see some amazing dishes kept right in front of them. Nargis wrote, “lunch with a legend” on the picture. In the next picture too both Nargis and Anupam are posing happily as a yummy looking plate of dessert is kept in front of them.
Nargis Fakhri recently opened up about her past relationship with Uday Chopra. Talking about the years when she was in a relationship with Uday Chopra, the actress said, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”
