Nargis Fakhri on taking a break from Bollywood: I was stressed, wasn’t doing things that made me happy.

Nargis Fakhri, who was last seen in Torbaaz alongside Sanjay Dutt, has largely been away from the spotlight. The actress, who lives in New York with her family, recently revealed that she was overworked and stressed a few years ago. This resulted in Nargis taking a long break from the glitz and galmour of Bollywood.

Speaking to ETimes, the actress revealed that she had planned on returning to Mumbai in 2020 to begin her projects. However, the pandemic delayed her plans and she had to wait it out for another two years. Recalling the time, Nargis said, "In March 2020, I had joined a 10-day meditation retreat, and when that ended, and I came out, I was shocked to see that life had come to a standstill. I had a ticket to come back to Mumbai in April 2020, but look at the irony, I was all set to take over the world, but the world had shut down."

When asked about her decision to leave her Bollywood career and return to New York, Nargis revealed her mental health was not in the best condition. "Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step," Nargis said.

Nargis added that living alone in a new city or country definitely gets lonely. "It is definitely difficult for those who go back alone to an empty home. It is important that, as humans, you have a support system in your family or have good friends around. That is also the reason I moved back to New York. I hadn’t seen my mother and friends for a long time. So, when I went back, I spent a lot of time with my mother and shared everything with her. Nothing can compensate for the time you spend with your family."

The actress also made headlines for her relationship with Uday Chopra. However, she is now dating businessman Tony Beig. When asked if she plans on taking her relationship to the next level, Nargis said, "Talking about relationships, how many people who take their relationship to the next level are happy? Do we know? Obviously not, because people usually don’t talk about it in public. You don’t have to take the relationship to the next level to feel settled. You can have a great partnership."

