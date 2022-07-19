Naruto fan Disha Patani does kick-boxing in new video; Fans say 'best ho aap'

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood currently. She often raises the temperature with her fashion game and her figure. The actress really works hard to maintain that perfect body and often posts pictures and videos of her from the gym. Today too she shared a video of her doing kick-boxing and we bet she will give all her fans motivation to hit the gym and stay fit.

In the video, we can see Disha Patani dressed in a white tee that she paired with a grey-coloured loose ankle-length track. She has tied her hair in a single ponytail. Her trainer is standing with a sponge in his hand and Disha can be seen jumping in the air, turning and then kicking on that sponge. The actress then smiles as she succeeds in kicking. Sharing this video, Disha captioned it with a Panda emoji. The moment Disha shared this video, fans showered love on the actress in the comments section.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 29, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

