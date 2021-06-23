Naseeb Trivia: Amitabh Bachchan says he shot the climax on a rotating set; Granddaughter Navya Nanda reacts

Amitabh Bachchan recalled how Manmohan Desai shot the film’s action-heavy climax without VFX or CG. Check out Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is always active on social media, has been currently enriching follower’s feeds with the fantastic trivia of some of the classics that he had participated in. Recently, he had shared the trivia from the film ‘Deewaar’ about how the knotted shirt, which later becomes a rage, came about. He wrote the trivia in the caption, “Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long – beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and..”

On Wednesday, he shared another amazing trivia about the film Naseeb which came out in 1981 and was successful at the box office. The triumph of a star cast including Shatrughan Sinha, , Shakti Kapoor, and Hema Malini amongst others was directed by the maverick Manmohan Desai. Sharing the interesting trivia regarding the climax of the film, he wrote in the caption, “the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..”.

Take a look at the post:

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter commented on the post with enthusiasm for knowing this trivia and wrote, “Yaaaassss”. She also shared the post on her Instagram story along with some fire emojis. On the work front, post the second wave of COVID 19 receded, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted filming for one of his upcoming films called ‘Goodbye’ co-starring Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Vikas Bahl.

