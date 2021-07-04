Naseeruddin Shah 'absolutely fine', continues to be under observation: Report

While veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is stable, he will continue to remain under observation at Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre.

Naseeruddin Shah witnessed a health scare last week and was admitted to a city hospital for pneumonia. The news definitely worriied his fans who took to social media to pray and wish best for the actor. However, a latest PTI report has revealed that the 70-year-old actor is now much better and recuperating well. Naseeruddin has been admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-Covid-19 facility.

While Naseeruddin is stable, he will continue to remain under observation. A hospital source informed PTI, "He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine." Last week, Naseer’s wife and actress Ratna Pathak Shah had also informed PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Earlier, the veteran actor's secretary Jairaj had stated that Naseeruddin may be discharged by Friday. "He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow," Jairaj had told PTI. Looks like the stay has been extended to make sure Naseeruddin will be in a better condition and then be discharged.

Naseeruddin's secretary Jairaj had also informed Pinkvilla that the actor was scheduled to start shooting for a web show from July 1. "He was supposed to shoot for a web series for Nikkhil Advani from July,1 which has been cancelled now," Jairaj had revealed.

Meanwhile, the senior actor was last seen on screen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi with actors like Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and others.

