Naseeruddin Shah admits he's suffering from onomatomania, says 'It's a medical condition'

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who is known for giving us some amazing movies. The actor has won hearts with her onscreen skills and even with his off-screen persona. And while Naseeruddin is a treat to watch on screen, the veteran actor made the headlines recently after he revealed that he is suffering from a condition called onomatomania. He made this revelation during his recent interview on YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks and stated that it is a medical condition that doesn’t let him rest not even in his sleep.

During the interaction, Naseeruddin explained what the condition is all about and said that in this condition a person keeps on repeating a particular word or phrase. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and his performance managed to leave a mark among the audience. The veteran actor will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey which is a dark comedy and also features Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra etc in key roles.

