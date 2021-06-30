Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital, under supervision after being diagnosed with pneumonia

The spokesperson of Naseeruddin Shah spoke to a leading daily and informed them that the senior actor was hospitalised 2 days ago. He revealed that he is 'stable' and under 'medical supervision.'

On Wednesday, it was reported by a leading daily that senior actor Naseeruddin Shah had been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The senior actor's spokesperson also confirmed the news of his hospitalisation to the daily and shared a health update regarding the senior star. As per Etimes, the senior star was admitted to the hospital two days ago for pneumonia. The spokesperson informed that the senior star was under medical supervision since then.

Naseeruddin Shah's manager told Etimes, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment." Reportedly, his family, wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his children are with the senior actor in the hospital amid his ongoing treatment. The manager informed that the senior star is stable and responding well.

In 2020, rumours of Naseeruddin Shah being unwell had spread and it had evoked a reaction from his son Vivaan Shah. He had put an end to all rumours of his father's ill health with a tweet and informed fans that the senior star was fine. The senior star has been one of the greatest contributors to Indian cinema. With several awards and accolades to his name, the actor has contributed to theatre as well as films. He was last seen in Seema Pahwa's film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi that was released in theatres and later on an OTT platform.

