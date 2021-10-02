Naseeruddin Shah to Annu Kapoor: 5 Actors who faded difference in reel & real life by playing Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, is one such name that can never be erased from our lives. The man that comes to life whenever we open our history textbooks was born on October 2, 1869. The man who sacrificed a lot for his country and whose struggle played a pivotal role in getting India its freedom from the shackles of British rule inspires us even today to walk on the path of righteousness and justice. Over time many filmmakers have attempted to showcase the story of Mahatma Gandhi on the silver screen. There have been several actors who have got the opportunity to portray the character of this man. Today as we celebrate the birth anniversary of this great freedom fighter, let us look at some of the actors who played the role of this legend in movies.

Ben Kingsley

The first name that comes to anyone’s mind when we talk about on-screen Gandhi’s is that of Ben Kingsley. His portrayal as the father of the nation was so perfect that it would be hard for anyone to differentiate between the reel life and real-life Mahatma Gandhi. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the film chronicles the life of Gandhi from his days in South Africa, through his non-violent, non-cooperation movement against the British Raj, the Partition of India, right up to his assassination in 1948. To say that Ben Kingsley aced the role would be a massive understatement.

Annu Kapoor

Not many must be well-versed with this film but the portrayal of Annu Kapoor as Mahatma Gandhi cannot be missed. The Ketan Mehta directorial, Sardar, featured Paresh Rawal as the iron man of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Although the film completely revolved around his story no narration of him can be complete without Gandhi.

Naseeruddin Shah

Remember Kamal Haasan’s historical fiction film Hey Ram? The actor is still remembered for his brilliant performance in this film. Apart from Kamal Haasan, another performance that was brilliant in the film was of Naseeruddin Shah who played Mahatma Gandhi. The film’s story is about Kamal’s character Saket Ram, narrating his life’s story from the 1940s and deals with his hatred for Gandhi, who he holds responsible for his wife’s death at the hands of Muslim mobs.

Dilip Prabhavalkar

One of the best films that portray the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in a new-gen style was Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan starrer film, Dilip Prabhavalkar played the role of Mahatma Gandhi and he nailed it. The Gandhi here is a fictitious character and Dilip aced it.

Rajit Kapur

Another actor who played and aced the role of Gandhi was Rajit Kapur in the movie The Making Of The Mahatma. Directed by veteran director Shyam Benegal, this film revolves around the early life of the Mahatma, when Gandhi was a young man. It is based on the book by Fatima Meer, The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma, and deals with the 21 years of his life in South Africa. Rajit Kapur’s uncanny resemblance with the man is unmistakable.

