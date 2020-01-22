Naseeruddin Shah on Anupam Kher supporting the government: I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shown his support on Deepika's gesture. He said that one has to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament.

had recently visited JNU just before the release of her movie Chhapaak. The actress had left social media divided in their opinion about her visit. While some took it as a promotional act from the actress, some said it was really good of her to visit the students. Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shown his support on Deepika's gesture. In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin said, “You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose."

He further added, “Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money.” Speaking about his A Wednesday co-star Anupam Kher who has been vocal about the government and its policies on Twitter. Naseeruddin said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

.@AnupamPKher breaks his silence on JNU violence. In a freewheeling fierce interaction with Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKher he pounces on the Tukde Lobby and also counters views of his b-town colleagues. Tune in to TIMES NOW tonight at 7PM; Sun 10 AM & 8PM. pic.twitter.com/wl8V3dlnga — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2020

A few years ago, Naseeruddin had said that he feels anxious for his children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer.

