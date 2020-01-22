Naseeruddin Shah on Anupam Kher supporting the government: I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shown his support on Deepika's gesture. He said that one has to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament.
5720 reads Mumbai
Naseeruddin Shah on Anupam Kher supporting the government: I don’t think he needs to be taken seriouslyNaseeruddin Shah on Anupam Kher supporting the government: I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone had recently visited JNU just before the release of her movie Chhapaak. The actress had left social media divided in their opinion about her visit. While some took it as a promotional act from the actress, some said it was really good of her to visit the students. Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shown his support on Deepika's gesture. In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin said, “You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose." 

He further added, “Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money.” Speaking about his A Wednesday co-star Anupam Kher who has been vocal about the government and its policies on Twitter. Naseeruddin said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

A few years ago, Naseeruddin had said that he feels anxious for his children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. 

Also Read: Anupam Kher says it was not at all easy for him to be part of such a project

Credits :Hindustan Times

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement