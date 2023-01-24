Naseeruddin Shah believes that the bubble of Hindi films is about to burst, here's why

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, who are versatile actors in Indian cinema, were recently seen sharing their views on cinema at Jashn-e-Rekhta 2022. They also discussed how the Urdu language has changed in cinema. Naseeruddin Shah also said that everything is changed in films and for the worse. He even said that Hindi films 'lack substance'. Ratna, on the other hand, talked about how humour has changed with time.

During the conversation, The Dirty Picture actor was asked how the rules of language, especially Urdu, have changed in cinema. He said that nothing has changed for good in Hindi films. He said, "Satyanash hogaya hai. But Hindi film mein kuch bhi kahan behtar huyi hai. Today, we do not hear Urdu in our films. Earlier, when the censor board certificate would come, it had Urdu mentioned as the language. It was because the lyrics and shayaris were in that language, and even the writers came from Farsi (Persian) theatre. That change can be seen today, there is no usage of Urdu words. Ab to behuda alfaaz hote hai. No one even cares about the title of the film, as most of them are taken from old songs."

He further spoke about how films make fun of all communities. While speaking about stereotyping in Hindi cinema, he added, "They have made fun of Sikhs, Christians, Parsis… Muslim man was always hero’s best friend who died while saving him in the end. But he died nonetheless."

'The bubble of Hindi films is about to burst because they lack substance'

Further, Shah also reacted to the belief that India makes the best films. Refuting the same, he said that Hindi films lack substance. He continued, "The bubble of Hindi films is about to burst because they lack substance. We keep on claiming that our films are being watched across the world, just like Indian food is being eaten globally. Indian food is being eaten because it has dum, it has substance. There is only one reason why these films are made, and everyone knows what that is."

Ratna Pathak Shah on working with younger actors

While interacting, the Kapoor and Sons actress talked about the young actors and how they lack fluency in languages. She said that they have a very different pattern and they eat their words. Ratna said, "When I work with younger actors now, especially in films, in order to keep it real, they have a very different pattern. It’s unclear and on one tone. They eat their words, do not complete it. I get so hurt seeing that. And when you ask them to be clear, they will speak taking breaks. They cannot do it smoothly."