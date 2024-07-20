Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: When veteran actor’s date with wife Ratna Pathak Shah at a fancy restaurant turned into a funny incident

Actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for his versatility and on-screen brilliance, turns 74 on July 20, 2024. With each passing year, he grows not only older but also wiser and more talented as an actor and human being. As we celebrate his birthday and mark this milestone, let's revisit a memorable moment from his autobiography. It recounts a special date he had with his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, during their courtship and how it became a cherished memory.

When Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah went on a fancy dinner date night

In his autobiography And Then One Day, Naseeruddin Shah recounts various aspects of his early life. Among the many intriguing stories, one particularly stands out.

During their courtship, Naseer and Ratna went to a fancy restaurant for a dinner date that offered two menus: one with prices for men and one without prices for women.

By mistake, they received the wrong menus. Ratna tried to signal Naseer discreetly, but he continued to order multiple dishes. When the waiter came to finalize the order, Ratna informed him of the mix-up, and both started nervously counting their money, which amounted to just Rs 400!

Naseeruddin Shah's take on method acting

In an interview with Loksatta Gappa, The Dirty Picture actor spoke openly about method acting, his craft, and the future of the entertainment industry. He highlighted that the depth of his performances was evident from his early roles in films like Nishant and Manthan and remains visible in later works such as Dedh Ishqiya and Waiting.

Shah criticized the common notion among actors that “method acting” severely impacts their personal lives, suggesting that such claims are often exaggerated.

He further explained that actors must keep a distance from their characters to avoid affecting their mental health, as playing diverse roles can be mentally and physically demanding. The Mangal Singh actor also remarked that the ability to cry on screen in India is frequently misconstrued as a sign of exceptional acting.

